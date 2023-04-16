Colorado Weather: Warming trend before more showers

After a cool Saturday of 50 and 40 degree highs, we have a nice stretch ready to start up on Sunday thru the beginning of next week. Saturday's high at Denver International Airport made it to 51 degrees which is below normal for this time of year by 10 degrees.

There is a ridge of high pressure strengthening over the western half of the nation. This will slide across the region into Tuesday bringing in drier and warmer conditions to start the week.

Sunday will be mostly clear across the state.

Temperatures in the lower elevations will be rising in the the 50s and 60s with 40s and 50s in the mountains.

Monday thru Tuesday will still be under the influence of the current ridge of high pressure. Temperatures around the Denver metro area will be in the low 70s.

By mid-week the pattern will chance to a cooler and wetter regime. With highs in the 50s and a chances of rain showers for a few days.

