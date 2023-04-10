Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Warmest temp since September on the way

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Record setting temperatures on the way
Record setting temperatures on the way 01:19

Get ready for an early taste summer-like temperatures we have a record setting warming trend taking over the week ahead. We have a big ridge of high pressure taking over the majority of the week ahead. This will deliver some of the warmest temperatures we have seen since September.

dave-satellite-radar3.png
Credit: CBS4

Temperatures across the state will be warming up on Monday with mostly 70s over the eastern plains.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

The first Record High for Denver may happen on Tuesday. With a forecast high of 82! The record now is 80 degrees.

Across the state the eastern plains Tuesday and Wednesday will be feeling like summer.

co-day-2-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

We have a better chance of breaking the record on Wednesday when the old record is 79 degrees.

co-day-3-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Then next cold front will arrive on Thursday dropping most of the Mile High City region back into the 70s and ushering in unsettled weather for Friday and the weekend with a good chance for much needed April showers of rain.

dave-satellite-radar23.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

First published on April 9, 2023 / 9:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

