Colorado Weather: Warmest temp since September on the way

Get ready for an early taste summer-like temperatures we have a record setting warming trend taking over the week ahead. We have a big ridge of high pressure taking over the majority of the week ahead. This will deliver some of the warmest temperatures we have seen since September.

Temperatures across the state will be warming up on Monday with mostly 70s over the eastern plains.

The first Record High for Denver may happen on Tuesday. With a forecast high of 82! The record now is 80 degrees.

Across the state the eastern plains Tuesday and Wednesday will be feeling like summer.

We have a better chance of breaking the record on Wednesday when the old record is 79 degrees.

Then next cold front will arrive on Thursday dropping most of the Mile High City region back into the 70s and ushering in unsettled weather for Friday and the weekend with a good chance for much needed April showers of rain.

