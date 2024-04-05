Colorado weather warmer for Friday with strong winds, increased fire danger

Friday will be another warmer-than-average day, however along with the warmth comes very strong winds, and increased fire danger.

Red Flag Warnings are in effect Friday for the I25 corridor into the Eastern Plains for Friday. High temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s, as winds could gust 40-50 mph, with humidity dropping as low as 8%. All these factors combined contribute to the possibility of rapid fire spread.

By Saturday morning the Red Flag Warnings turn to High Wind Watches that stay in effect through Sunday morning. Winds could gust as high as 80+ mph on the Foothills, I25 corridor, and the Plains. Denver area winds could reach up to 60 mph. This could lead to some significant impacts, including power outages, and blowing dust.

Wind will remain strong heading up into the high country with some snow squalls possible late Friday through early Saturday. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect for many mountain areas late Friday and remain in place through Sunday morning. The combination of accumulating snow, and strong winds will cause blowing snow, and increased travel concerns for the mountains into the weekend.

Rain and snow showers will begin to fall in the lower elevations Saturday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected Saturday for the Denver area. A trace to 1" is possible for Palmer Divide communities, and into the foothills.

