Colorado weather: Warmer for Denver, windy and snowy for the high country
After a brief break in the snowfall, the mountains are preparing for another round of heavy snow, with strong winds expected for some.
Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place for many north central mountain areas as snow began picking up Wednesday morning.
Snow Wednesday into late Thursday could lead to an additional 6"+ for many, with as much as 2 feet possible for some!
On top of the at times heavy snow, winds will be strong, blowing and drifting snow. That will lead to poor visibility at times, as well as more slick and icy conditions on mountain roads that have been battling poor conditions since Friday.
Avalanche danger continues to remain high for the mountains as well. Avalanche warnings remain in place for the Elk, Ruby Range, Ragged, and Sawatch Mountains through Wednesday. Warnings will stay in place through Thursday for the Park, Flat Top, Medicine Bow, Never Summer, Front Range, Gore, and Ten Mile Range mountains. The danger is at a 4 out of 5, which is considered high. Avalanches will be easy to trigger and will run naturally.
With the snow the state has received over the last week, Colorado's snowpack has improved greatly. As of Wednesday, the state's average snowpack was 91% of normal, with the Upper Colorado Basin at 97% of normal.
Snow will gradually taper on Thursday night, allowing for another brief break in the snow before more flakes fall in the high country over the weekend.
