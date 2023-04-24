Colorado Weather: View of the Northern Lights Sunday night

Coloradans will get another rare chance to see the northern lights on Sunday night! The spectacular phenomenon could be seen over the northern hemisphere and the northern part of Colorado late into the evening.

The sky will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and with a sliver moon expected viewing should not be hindered.

The Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) is a natural occurrence when electrons from the sun collide with the Earth's upper atmosphere. This can happen about once a month when solar flares or storms peak. The best view will be between 10 pm and 2 am away from city lights on Sunday night.

The last few periods this happened when northern parts of the state could see the lights was in February and March.