Colorado Weather: Two systems with cooler temps and snow

By Dave Aguilera

CBS Colorado

Two systems bringing in more clouds, cool and light snow
Two systems bringing in more clouds, cool and light snow 03:11

We have two weak storm systems that will effect the state on Monday. The first is a disorganized low pressure area moving into the southern Rockies that will bring in mountain snow. The second is a Canadian cold front that may deliver a few flurries over the Denver metro area late Monday afternoon.

Snow has been falling across the mountains thru Sunday night and will continue for most of the day Monday. 

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place for the mountains around Steamboat Springs, Rabbit Ears Pass and the Flattops thru 11 pm Monday night. Snow amounts may add up to 5 to 10 inches.

The Monday afternoon front will slide over the eastern plains.

 There will be an increase of clouds and an afternoon rain/snow mix possible around the Front Range and eastern plains. 

Snow amounts over the metro area will be light. There may be 1/2 inch to 1 inch in and near the foothills and over some of the southern suburbs.

Dave Aguilera
First published on February 5, 2023 / 9:22 PM

