Colorado weather: Tuesday's storms bring tornadoes and possibly the largest hailstone on record

It's a day of recovery for the eastern plains after a tornado touches down and hail causes damage to crops and homes. Our First Alert Weather Watcher Dakota McGee sent us this picture of baseball sized hail that fell 14 miles southwest of Yuma.

Dakota McGee

In addition to baseball sized hail, the storm may have produced the largest hailstone in Colorado history. Based on reports, a hailstone measuring 5 inches fell near Kirk. The current record for the largest hailstone is 4.83 inches that fell in Bethune in August of 2019.

Largest hail stone recorded in Colorado at 4.8 inches in Bethune in 2019. (credit: Colorado Climate Center) CBS

This area is known as the Hail Alley because they average 7 to 9 days of hail per year. Cheyenne is known as the "hail capital" having more hail on average than any other city in the nation.

CBS

It's been confirmed that two tornadoes touched down causing damage to two houses, two shops and damaging telephone poles in Yuma County with more reports still coming in. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Dakota McGee

There were 12 reports of tornadoes so more could be confirmed in the coming days.

CBS

We are in for a much calmer day today. We are warming up and drying out. Today we will be in the low 80s in the Denver metro area. Thursday will be slightly warmer in the upper 80s and by Friday we should wrap up the week in the low 90s.

CBS

Looking ahead to the weekend temperatures will be back in the 80s with a chance for a few scattered afternoon showers and storms.

CBS