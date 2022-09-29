Watch CBS News
Cooler, wetter weather on the way in Colorado. Tropical Storm Ian may contribute to unsettled pattern

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Cooler and wetter pattern on the way
Tropical storm Ian is over 1,300 miles away from Colorado's Front Range but it is so powerful we will see an effect here in our home state.

Credit: CBS4

On the weather map we have a high pressure ridge and a cold front over the western half of the nation.

Credit: CBS4

 Ian is expected to push into the Carolina's Friday and Atlanta over the weekend. This will create a block of the ridge and front out west.

Credit: CBS4

The cold front will push into Colorado on Friday dropping high temps from the mid 80s into the low 70s heading into the weekend. Moisture flowing up from Mexico on the western side of the Oklahoma high pressure area will enhance showers and thunderstorms over the area on Friday.

Credit: CBS4

Heading into the weekend the cooler air and moisture are jammed up by Ian giving our area an unsettled pattern thru next week.

Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on September 29, 2022 / 8:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

