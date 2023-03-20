Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Spring arrives with big mountain snow

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Mild start to Spring Metro and snowy start to the season in mountains
Mild start to Spring Metro and snowy start to the season in mountains 02:28

Spring arrives on Monday afternoon with plenty of clouds and mild temperatures across the Denver metro area and eastern Colorado. Our Vernal Equinox pops at 3:24 pm. 

first-day-of-spring.png
Credit: CBS4

The Denver metro area will have mild temperatures despite a few more clouds in the mixture. Highs should be in the 50s. There is a slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle across northeastern Colorado.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4
co-futurecast-dave2.png
Credit: CBS4

The mountains will have two big waves of wintry weather with snow and wind. Monday into Tuesday there are several warnings and advisories for heavy snow. With some western mountains seeing a foot of snow or more. The San Juan mountains may pick up 1 to 2 feet of snow.

winter-storm-warning.png
Credit: CBS4
day-1.png
Credit: CBS4

The second blast of snow will be Tuesday night into Thursday where again the western mountains may see another foot or more thru Thursday morning.

day-2.png
Credit: CBS4

Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 for the Denver metro area thru Wednesday. There is then a chance for a few rain showers in the middle of the week. With a few light snow showers possible on Thursday.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 8:18 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.