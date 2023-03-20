Colorado Weather: Spring arrives with big mountain snow

Mild start to Spring Metro and snowy start to the season in mountains

Spring arrives on Monday afternoon with plenty of clouds and mild temperatures across the Denver metro area and eastern Colorado. Our Vernal Equinox pops at 3:24 pm.

The Denver metro area will have mild temperatures despite a few more clouds in the mixture. Highs should be in the 50s. There is a slight chance for an afternoon sprinkle across northeastern Colorado.

The mountains will have two big waves of wintry weather with snow and wind. Monday into Tuesday there are several warnings and advisories for heavy snow. With some western mountains seeing a foot of snow or more. The San Juan mountains may pick up 1 to 2 feet of snow.

The second blast of snow will be Tuesday night into Thursday where again the western mountains may see another foot or more thru Thursday morning.

Temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60 for the Denver metro area thru Wednesday. There is then a chance for a few rain showers in the middle of the week. With a few light snow showers possible on Thursday.