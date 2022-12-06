Colorado Weather: Three more days of snow in the mountains, likely nothing elsewhere

A weather pattern favorable for snow in the mountains and partly cloudy skies for Denver and the Front Range will stay in place through Thursday.

Snow on Monday and Monday night measured nearly a foot for ski areas like Steamboat, Loveland, and Winter Park.

Additional snow from Tuesday through Thursday morning is expected to reach up to 12 inches especially for mountain areas south of the I-70 mountain corridor. The San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado have missed most of the recent snow and will finally get a round of heavy snow showers by Tuesday night.

For Denver and the Front Range, a few flurries could sneak out of the mountains at times especially Wednesday night into Thursday morning. But no accumulating snow is expected at lower elections. Temperatures will also remain near normal for the remainder of the week with highs mostly in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s.