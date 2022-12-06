Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Weather: Three more days of snow in the mountains, likely nothing elsewhere

By Ashton Altieri

/ CBS Colorado

More mountain snow, more dry weather for the metro area
More mountain snow, more dry weather for the metro area 02:00

A weather pattern favorable for snow in the mountains and partly cloudy skies for Denver and the Front Range will stay in place through Thursday.

Snow on Monday and Monday night measured nearly a foot for ski areas like Steamboat, Loveland, and Winter Park.

ski-report.png
CBS

Additional snow from Tuesday through Thursday morning is expected to reach up to 12 inches especially for mountain areas south of the I-70 mountain corridor. The San Juan Mountains in southwest Colorado have missed most of the recent snow and will finally get a round of heavy snow showers by Tuesday night.

winter-weather-advisory.png
CBS

For Denver and the Front Range, a few flurries could sneak out of the mountains at times especially Wednesday night into Thursday morning. But no accumulating snow is expected at lower elections. Temperatures will also remain near normal for the remainder of the week with highs mostly in the 40s and overnight lows in the 20s.

Ashton Altieri
ashton-altieri.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Ashton Altieri's weather forecasts in the mornings and at noon on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Read his latest reports or check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 10:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.