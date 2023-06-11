Watch CBS News
Colorado weather: Severe storm chance Sunday

By Callie Zanandrie

Denver weather: Wet weather returns Sunday afternoon
Denver weather: Wet weather returns Sunday afternoon 02:29

It will be a nice start to the day, but the wet weather will return this afternoon.  There's a higher chance for strong storms to produce large hail and flash flooding. 

next-12-hrs-rain-pop.png
We'll see increasing clouds by lunchtime and cooler temperatures today in the upper 60s throughout the Denver metro area. 

co-today-highs.png
Monday temperatures will stay below normal by nearly 10 degrees with showers and thunderstorms possible in the afternoon.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Tuesday will be similar with daytime highs staying in the upper 60s with a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The chance for isolated storms decreases Wednesday through Friday and temperatures will warm back up into the 70s.Looking ahead to next weekend temperatures look to be closer to normal for this time of year in the low 80s.

