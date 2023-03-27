Colorado Weather: Overnight snow will linger into Monday AM
Another quick moving storm system will be rolling thru Colorado overnight. This will bring in snow showers into the mountains and the Front Range overnight Sunday into Monday morning.
We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for the morning change. It's not a huge storm system but, may produce a few slick spots in some areas during the morning commute.
There will be a chance for heavier snow in northern Weld and in some of the northern foothills. A lot of the snow around the Denver metro area will be on the grassy areas. But, there may be a few bridges and overpasses that could be slick during the AM drive.
The hardest hit area will be the northeastern corner of the state. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place thru Monday afternoon for 3 to 6 inches of snow along with up to 40 mph wind gusts. Travel could be rough through out the day on many of the road ways in that area. Including I-76 and Hwy 34.
Temperatures will be quite cold with 30s over the Front Range along with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Bringing in the wind chill down even colder.
For the afternoon there will still be a chance for a few flurries but, most of the accumulating snow will occur in the morning hours.
