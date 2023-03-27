Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Overnight snow will linger into Monday AM

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Overnight snow into Monday morning
Overnight snow into Monday morning 03:01

Another quick moving storm system will be rolling thru Colorado overnight. This will bring in snow showers into the mountains and the Front Range overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Credit: CBS4

 We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for the morning change. It's not a huge storm system but, may produce a few slick spots in some areas during the morning commute.

Credit: CBS4

There will be a chance for heavier snow in northern Weld and in some of the northern foothills. A lot of the snow around the Denver metro area will be on the grassy areas. But, there may be a few bridges and overpasses that could be slick during the AM drive.

Credit: CBS4
Credit: CBS4

The hardest hit area will be the northeastern corner of the state. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place thru Monday afternoon for 3 to 6 inches of snow along with up to 40 mph wind gusts. Travel could be rough through out the day on many of the road ways in that area. Including I-76 and Hwy 34. 

Credit: CBS4

Temperatures will be quite cold with 30s over the Front Range along with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Bringing in the wind chill down even colder.

Credit: CBS4
Credit: CBS4

For the afternoon there will still be a chance for a few flurries but, most of the accumulating snow will occur in the morning hours.

Credit: CBS4
