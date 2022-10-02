Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: October chill holds with rain chances

By Dave Aguilera

More shower and storms with our October cool down
DENVER(CBS)-  Our cooler start to October is still locked in place for the next several days. Remnants of hurricane Ian is still hovering over the eastern seaboard. This is keeping a high pressure ridge over the nation's mid-section and cooler air and moisture with a storm system stagnant over the Rocky mountains.

This will bring in another chance for showers, thunderstorms and snow in the mountains. Areas like A-Basin have had light accumulations of snow this weekend with more on the way.

There is a chance for a few severe storms to develop in parts of western Colorado during the day on Sunday.

Eastern Colorado will see a few showers in the morning and thunderstorms again hitting the afternoon.

The trough of low pressure over the northern mountains will begin to drag over the nation heading into the middle of the week ahead. This will keep the cooler temperatures stuck over Colorado. Keeping the Denver metro area in the upper 60s to low 70s thru next weekend.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 8:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

