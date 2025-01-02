Colorado mountain snow will gradually taper off, but another winter storm coming this weekend

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings continue in Colorado's mountains through Thursday evening before the snow gradually comes to an end. An additional 5 to 10 inches of snow could fall in the Elkhead and Park Mountains.

Snow totals at Colorado ski resorts from this midweek snowfall ranged from 5 inches to nearly a foot.

Along the Interstate 70 corridor, an additional 3 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible by Thursday night.

In the Denver metro area, daytime highs will be slightly warmer -- in the upper 40s and low-50s -- but it will be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 mph with stronger wind gusts in the foothills making it feel cooler.

Overnight the wind will calm down with overnight lows dropping to the 20s.

On Friday conditions will be mostly sunny with temperatures slightly above normal in the low-50s.

On Saturday snow returns to the mountains, with a chance for light snow showers along the I-25 corridor Saturday night into Sunday morning.

A view of the mountains in Grand County on Wednesday CBS

On Sunday the snow will clear, leaving behind mostly sunny conditions, but temperatures will stay chilly with highs only in the 30s.