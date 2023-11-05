Colorado Weather: More warmth before 1st November cold front

Two more mild days before next cold wave with a chance for snow

Two more mild days before next cold wave with a chance for snow

Our early November warming trend will hold on for two more days before a the Next Big Thing blows through with colder temperatures and a chance for rain and snow.

The current warm pattern delivered a new record high for Sunday in Denver. Sunday's high zoomed up to 78 degrees! The old record was 77 last set in 2020.

Monday and Tuesday will still be mild days with highs in the 70s over the eastern plains.

The change in the pattern takes place on Wednesday into Thursday. There is a deep trough of low pressure digging off the west coast as we speak.

This system will swing through the Rockies in the middle of the week ahead. First bringing in snow to the mountains on Tuesday night with chance for rain and snow across the Front Range starting on Wednesday.

We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Wednesday for the change coming in with much cooler temperatures and significant moisture.

The mountains will see the first change with strong winds and snow. Still to early to give exact amounts but, we can count on winter driving conditions in the mountains beginning on Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

The Denver metro area and surrounding suburbs may see rain early on Wednesday with a rain/snow mix developing over the afternoon and evening.

There may be a few snow showers in the morning for the early drive on Thursday.

Conditions should improve late Thursday into Friday.