Colorado Weather: More storms may have areas of soaking rain

Showers and thunderstorms are in the mix

Showers and thunderstorms are in the mix

Showers and thunderstorms are in the mix

More moisture and cooler temperatures are flowing into Colorado for Thursday. As a result, the chances for severe weather (meaning large hail and strong winds) will be limited. There will still be showers and thunderstorms forming across the mountains into the plains. With storms building by noon in the foothills and high country.

Credit: CBS4

If you are planning to attend the Nuggets Watch Party for the NBA Finals plan on a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Take your rain gear and dress warm.

Credit: CBS4

Storms will pull across the Front Range and I-25 corridor after 2pm. Some of the storms may have pockets of heavy rain during the afternoon and early evening.

Credit: CBS4

Highs over the Front Range and Denver metro area will push into the 60s and 70s.

Credit: CBS4

Temperatures across the eastern plains will rise into the 70s to low 80s with 70s over the western slope. Mountain highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Credit: CBS4

Friday will be a repeat performance with late day storms developing again. Over the weekend much cooler temperatures and a better chance of rain will develop.

Credit: CBS4

In fact, Saturday may see morning rain and afternoon t-storms.

Credit: CBS4