Colorado Weather: More snow and bitter cold into Friday

DENVER(CBS)- Our Arctic Blast is the storm that keeps giving more snow and bitter cold on into Friday morning! Bands of jet enhanced snow has continued to fire up across eastern Colorado and the Front Range Thursday night.

Credit: CBS4

Snow amounts as of 9pm have been adding up around the region ranging from 2 to 6 inches with more to come overnight.

Credit: CBS4

The intensity of the snow will weaken overnight leaving behind a few flurries for the morning commute.

Credit: CBS4

We are keeping Friday a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the cold and leftover snow that may make for icy roads for the morning drive.

Credit: CBS4

Flurries will taper off after 8 am with clearing skies by noon.

Credit: CBS4

Friday morning will be bitterly cold across the northeastern plains. Many morning lows will plummet into the single digits with a few foothill locations dropping below zero.

Credit: CBS4

Credit: CBS4

Skies will clear across the state during the afternoon. Even with the clearing skies temperatures will remain in bone chilling territory for most. With 20s and teens across eastern Colorado.

Credit: CBS4