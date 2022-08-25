Colorado Weather: Monsoonal moisture returns for Thursday, the weekend looks drier

An increase in monsoonal moisture in the air for the end of the week means a return of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The best chance for rain on Thursday and Friday will be in the foothills and mountains where there is at least a 60% chance starting as early as 12 p.m. Those storms are then expected to spread east into the urban corridor and nearby plains after 2 p.m. The chance for rain will then end around sunset with about a 30% chance in the Denver metro area.

CBS

Farther north, the Fort Collins, Loveland and Greeley areas have a smaller chance for rain while areas south like Colorado Springs have a better chance.

No severe weather is expected either day but gusty winds up to 35 mph and localized moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible with the storms. Some areas mainly in the mountains could receive up to a half inch of rain could fall in just 30 minutes. Therefore the flood risk over burn scars leftover from recent wildfires will be elevated on Thursday on Friday. This is particularly the case for the East Troublesome and Cameron Peak burn areas.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a chance for afternoon thunderstorms will continue in the mountains but the chance is significantly lower. Denver and the Front Range will also be mainly dry except for a very small chance (10%) for a thunderstorm late Sunday.