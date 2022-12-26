Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Mild temps before final storm of 2022

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

High clouds to start week with chance of snow before New Year
High clouds to start week with chance of snow before New Year 02:42

DENVER(CBS)-  As we start the week we have lots of high clouds drifting across the Rockies in westerly flow as a high pressure ridge drifts into the area. We are between storm systems with another snow maker getting its act together on the west coast.

kcnc-weather.png
Credit: CBS4

Most of Colorado will be experiencing a mix of clouds and sunshine as Monday goes on. Temperatures over the eastern plains will be above normal for this time of year with the 30s and 40s holding in the mountains and west.

co-today-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

Tuesday will also have have high clouds for the east with snow developing in the mountains with the next storm system. Westerly winds will be strong from the mountains to the plains. 

day-1.png
Credit: CBS4

It will be a warming, downslope wind for the Denver metro area boosting temperatures into the low 60s for many in and around the Mile High City. 

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

There is a Fire Weather Watch in place for parts of southern Colorado from Pueblo down to Trinidad and out over Las Animas county all day Tuesday. Gusts of wind could get to 45 mph along with 10 to 15 % relative humidity levels.

fire-weather-watch.png
Credit: CBS4

In the mountains snow will increase Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. A Winter Storm Watch has already been posted for the Grand Mesa and San Juan mountains for the possibility of 1 to 2 feet in some areas!

winter-storm-watch.png
Credit: CBS4

There will be significant snow in the northern and central mountains as well before the New Year with lighter amounts in and around the Denver metro area.

ecmwf-state-snow.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on December 26, 2022 / 10:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.