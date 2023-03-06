Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Less wind and the return of snow next week

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Less wind with cooler temperatures for Monday
Less wind with cooler temperatures for Monday 03:18

After a super windy Sunday things should calm down and cool down heading into Monday.

Credit: CBS4

 Behind the wind making cold front the week should start out mostly clear but, with cooler temperatures.

Credit: CBS4
Credit: CBS4

The cooler temperatures will be the start of a prolonged period of cooler weather. 

Credit: CBS4

There are several chances for drizzle, rain mixed with snow and just plain old light snow starting on Tuesday and running thru Thursday.

Credit: CBS4

The change in the week ahead will see temperatures cooling into the 40s at the beginning of the week with 30s in the Mile High City region by Thursday and Friday. So with high temperatures not that cold it doesn't look like snowfall will be very large for the extended cold wave. 

Credit: CBS4

The main energy of the storm shift each day should be north of the state. There is a small chance the track could change especially, on Thursday and Friday. That would possibly bring in a couple of inches of snow to the area by Thursday evening.

Dave Aguilera
