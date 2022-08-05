Colorado Weather: Less heat for weekend after Friday sizzle

DENVER(CBS)- Our thermal ridge of high pressure helped Denver tie the record high for Thursday with more heat to come on Friday. The record high for Thursday is 98 degrees set in 1981.

Credit: CBS4

Thursday was hot all over the eastern plains with Greeley making it to 100 degrees!

Credit: CBS4

The ridge is building up into the central Rockies inviting hot air from the southwest along with moisture for late day thunderstorms.

Credit: CBS4

This will send temperatures soaring over eastern Colorado and also, push more moisture into the western half of the state for a better chance for afternoon and evening storms.

Credit: CBS4

Denver's record for Friday is 99 degrees and it looks like we will get very close to that over the metro area to finish out the week.

Credit: CBS4

The weekend will be changing up a bit with more monsoon moisture and a Sunday cold front. Most area will have a better chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms for both days into Monday.

Credit: CBS4