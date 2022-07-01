Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Scattered storms expected each afternoon through July Fourth

By Chris Spears

More Scattered Afternoon Storms Expected Friday
It's the start of a long holiday weekend and the weather will be pretty typical for this time of year in Colorado. That means each day will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Mornings are typically dry and quiet with scattered clouds left over from storms on the previous day. Then as we add in daytime heating we usually see showers and storms form in the mountains around noon and across the lower elevations after 2 or 3 p.m. each day.

Temperatures over the next few days will be near normal for this time of year with 80s and lower 90s in Denver, on the eastern plains and western slope. We'll see mostly 70s in the mountains with 60s above 10,000 feet.

Looking ahead to next week there are signs in a few of the extended forecast charts that a heat wave could be on the way to Colorado. Some data shows highs in Denver potentially approaching 100 degrees by next weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Spears joined CBS4 as a weather producer in March 2014

July 1, 2022

