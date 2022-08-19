Colorado Weather: Hazy Friday With smoke from up north
DENVER(CBS)- You may see a little haze over the Front Range on Friday. Smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho and Montana has been pushing into northern Colorado in the last 25 to 36 hours.
The smoke will be thickest in the Northwestern part of our state with lighter amounts over the eastern plains.
Along with the smoke, Denver and the northern I-25 corridor has an air quality alert for higher ozone levels caused by the summer heat. If you are sensitive to poor air quality the air is unhealthy for Friday.
A cold front that has pushed into the state along with late day thunderstorms expected Friday and Saturday should help to thin out the added smoke over the weekend.
