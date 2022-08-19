Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Hazy Friday With smoke from up north

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Cooler with a few more t-storms thru the weekend
Cooler with a few more t-storms thru the weekend 03:31

DENVER(CBS)-  You may see a little haze over the Front Range on Friday. Smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho and Montana has been pushing into northern Colorado in the last 25 to 36 hours. 

smoke-forecast-us.png
Credit: CBS4

The smoke will be thickest in the Northwestern part of our state with lighter amounts over the eastern plains.

smoke-forecast.png
Credit: CBS4

Along with the smoke, Denver and the  northern I-25 corridor has an air quality alert for higher ozone levels caused by the summer heat. If you are sensitive to poor air quality the air is unhealthy for Friday.

air-quality-csv.png
Credit: CBS4

A cold front that has pushed into the state along with late day thunderstorms expected Friday and Saturday should help to thin out the added smoke over the weekend.

smoke-forecast-us2.png
Credit: CBS4
First published on August 19, 2022 / 11:36 AM

