Colorado Weather: Hazy Friday With smoke from up north

DENVER(CBS)- You may see a little haze over the Front Range on Friday. Smoke from wildfires burning in Idaho and Montana has been pushing into northern Colorado in the last 25 to 36 hours.

Credit: CBS4

The smoke will be thickest in the Northwestern part of our state with lighter amounts over the eastern plains.

Credit: CBS4

Along with the smoke, Denver and the northern I-25 corridor has an air quality alert for higher ozone levels caused by the summer heat. If you are sensitive to poor air quality the air is unhealthy for Friday.

Credit: CBS4

A cold front that has pushed into the state along with late day thunderstorms expected Friday and Saturday should help to thin out the added smoke over the weekend.

Credit: CBS4