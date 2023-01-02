Colorado Weather: Fog and freezing drizzle followed by more snow in the Denver metro area

After a round of snow Sunday night, travel on Monday morning will be slick and slow thanks to freezing drizzle causing a thin layer of ice on many roads.

The snow Sunday night was not impressive compared to recent storms but most areas along the Front Range measured about 1 inch of snow. The official report for Denver was 0.9 inches at the airport (DIA).

Snow reports as of 7 a.m. Monday CBS

Snow will return to the urban corridor in the afternoon on Monday. Until then, the issue will be freezing rain and a light glaze of ice with a few hundredths of an inch of ice accumulation possible. A First Alert Weather Day will remain in effect trough Monday evening due to hazardous travel conditions.

The snow will end around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins before midnight Monday night with no more than 1-2 inches of additional accumulation. It will continue longer on the Eastern Plains where some areas in the northeast corner of the state like Julesburg could get 4-6 inches of additional snowfall.

Meanwhile, the Colorado high country will continue to get snow throughout the day and night on Monday. Additional accumulation will vary from 1 to 5 inches including along the I-70 mountain corridor. Travel will be quite slow for everyone returning to the Front Range after spending the holiday weekend in the mountains.

Dry weather returns to the urban corridor on Tuesday but temperatures will remain chilly. The mountains will see another day with snow on Tuesday but accumulation will be much less compared to Monday. The entire state of Colorado should have a dry day on Wednesday but it will be windy at times in the high country.