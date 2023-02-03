Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Drought weakens from Denver to West Slope

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

As January wrapped up with above normal snowfall and cold in Denver, most of Colorado enjoyed extra snow. That helped to battle drought conditions statewide.

calendar-snowfall.png
Credit: CBS4
calendar-snowfall2.png
Credit: CBS4

This week's drought monitor has most of the Denver metro area up to Fort Collins and into the foothills drought free as a result of our recent winter snowfall. Greeley down to Denver International Airport, eastern Aurora into Castle Rock is still abnormally dry.

drought-monitor2.png
Credit: CBS4

Statewide, almost half of the state is drought free. About 45% in the grey map area is free from drought conditions with all of the welcome snowfall this season so far.

drought-monitor.png
Credit: CBS4

The Eastern Plains from Interstate 25 out to Nebraska and Kansas still have various levels of drought from moderate to extreme. The worst drought conditions are still locked over the southeast and northeastern corners of the state. With a few spots still in the extreme red coloring. 

First published on February 3, 2023 / 1:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

