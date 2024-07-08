Colorado Weather: Dog Days of Summer bringing dangerous heat

Prolonged heat wave set to surge over the Rockies as the week goes on

After that brief two day cool down, Colorado is rolling right into the Dog Days of Summer with a prolonged heat wave set to surge into the Rockies. The Dog Days of Summer run from July 2rd to August 11th and are typically, the hottest and most humid time of the year for a large portion of the U.S. This is the period of sweltering weather that coincides with the rising of Sirius, the dog star.

A dangerous heat wave now hitting the west coast will be moving east and bringing an extended stretch of extreme heat to Colorado and much of the nation as we work our way through the week.

All of our west coast states have some type of warning or advisory for excessive heat that runs through the week. Denver and Colorado will most likely get advisories posted later in the week for Friday and the weekend.

The hottest period for Denver will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday with highs near 100 degrees! The record highs are 100 to 101 for this coming weekend.

The last time Denver had a 3 day stretch of 100 degree temperatures was June 15th through 17th of 2021! The longest stretch of triple digit heat for Denver has been 5 days which happened in 2012, 2005 and 1989.