Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado Weather: Dog Days of Summer bringing dangerous heat

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Prolonged heat wave set to surge over the Rockies as the week goes on
Prolonged heat wave set to surge over the Rockies as the week goes on 03:19

After that brief two day cool down, Colorado is rolling right into the Dog Days of Summer with a prolonged heat wave set to surge into the Rockies. The Dog Days of Summer run from July 2rd to August 11th and are typically, the hottest and most humid time of the year for a large portion of the U.S. This is the period of sweltering weather that coincides with the rising of Sirius, the dog star. 

dog-days-of-summer.png

A dangerous heat wave now hitting the west coast will be moving east and bringing an extended stretch of extreme heat to Colorado and much of the nation as we work our way through the week.

jet-stream-forecast.png
jet-stream-forecast2.png

All of our west coast states have some type of warning or advisory for excessive heat that runs through the week. Denver and Colorado will most likely get advisories posted later in the week for Friday and the weekend.

heat-advisory.png

The hottest period for Denver will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday with highs near 100 degrees! The record highs are 100 to 101 for this coming weekend.

day-5.png

The last time Denver had a 3 day stretch of 100 degree temperatures was June 15th through 17th of 2021! The longest stretch of triple digit heat for Denver has been 5 days which happened in 2012, 2005 and 1989.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.