Colorado Weather: Cooler and a bit wetter for Mother's Day
Happy Mother's Day! We have several systems pushing moisture into the state for Sunday. Enough for cooler temperatures and a chance for showers and thunderstorms.
If you are taking mom to brunch in the Denver metro area plan on a few pockets of light rain from Denver into Fort Collins.
There will be an upslope flow backing into the northern Front Range early in the morning. Keeping the clouds and the chance for morning rain locked in.
Statewide there will be a few showers and thunderstorms redeveloping in the afternoon.
Temperatures across the state will be a bit cooler with 50s and 60s in the mountains and eastern plains. Western Slope areas should be a bit warmer up into the 70s.
In the week ahead, every day has a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 60s and 70s.
