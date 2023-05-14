Watch CBS News
Weather

Colorado Weather: Cooler and a bit wetter for Mother's Day

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Cooler with a few showers for Mother's Day
Cooler with a few showers for Mother's Day 03:41

Happy Mother's Day! We have several systems pushing moisture into the state for Sunday. Enough for cooler temperatures and a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

kcnc-weather.png
Credit: CBS4

If you are taking mom to brunch in the Denver metro area plan on a few pockets of light rain from Denver into Fort Collins.

day-1.png
Credit: CBS4

There will be an upslope flow backing into the northern Front Range early in the morning. Keeping the clouds and the chance for morning rain locked in.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4

Statewide there will be a few showers and thunderstorms redeveloping in the afternoon.

2.png
Credit: CBS4

Temperatures across the state will be a bit cooler with 50s and 60s in the mountains and eastern plains. Western Slope areas should be a bit warmer up into the 70s.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Credit: CBS4

In the week ahead, every day has a chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on May 13, 2023 / 6:31 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.