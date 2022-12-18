Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Cool temps hang on before Arctic Surge

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Cool temps hold before Arctic Express brings back the DEEP freeze
Cool temps hold before Arctic Express brings back the DEEP freeze 03:13

DENVER(CBS)-  Well if you thought the last few days have been cold, just wait for Thursday. A big surge of Arctic air will be pushing into the the Rockies and bringing in some of the coldest December temperatures that Denver has seen in 6 years! As a result, we have a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY posted for the dangerous cold wave expected to start Wednesday night.

na-temp-forecast-contour-only.png
Before the big cold change we have a cool but, mild Sunday on the way with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for most of the state. Skies will be partly clouds with winds flowing in from the west which typically, helps to warm eastern Colorado.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
fr-tomorrow-highs.png
A weak trough will swing a cold front in with slightly cooler air for Monday and Tuesday. With limited moisture only a few passing clouds are expected with the start of the week. 

day-1.png
Wednesday is the first day of Winter and right on cue an extremely cold blast of Arctic air will take a chunk out of most of the nation from the Rockies to the east coast for the second half of the week. 

day-122.png
This will send temperatures tumbling into the DEEP freeze with below zero low temps and single digit highs across the Front Range and northeastern plains including Denver.

day-12.png
Snow will begin in the mountains Wednesday and flow into Denver and the Front Range Wednesday night. Early models are subject to change this far out but, at this point at least a few of the early projections show a 1 to 4 inch snowfall possible for the Thursday morning commute. Again, these numbers can change with still 5 days to go.

day-5.png
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

First published on December 17, 2022 / 7:07 PM

