Colorado weather: September set to finish with cooler air and better chances for rainfall
Happy Friday! A late September cold front is sweeping across Colorado.
This front is connected to a stagnate low pressure system spinning between the Pacific Northwest and the Northern Rockies.
This system will be lingering over the Rocky mountain region for and extended period that takes us through the weekend on into next week.
Part of the reason the storm isn't moving thru faster is the back up due to Hurricane Ian. Ian will keep the usual west to east flow over the nation down to a crawl.
Keeping a high pressure ridge over the nations mid-section and our current cool and wet pattern stuck over our state thru the middle of next week.
Friday has a good chance for late day showers and thunderstorms.
Saturday may start out with morning clouds over the Front Range and northeast.
By afternoon, showers and storms will get going again.
