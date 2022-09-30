Watch CBS News
Colorado weather: September set to finish with cooler air and better chances for rainfall

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Cold front brings in extended stretch of cooler/wetter weather
Happy Friday! A late September cold front is sweeping across Colorado. 

Credit: CBS4

This front is connected to a stagnate low pressure system spinning between the Pacific Northwest and the Northern Rockies. 

Credit: CBS4

This system will be lingering over the Rocky mountain region for and extended period that takes us through the weekend on into next week.

Credit: CBS4

Part of the reason the storm isn't moving thru faster is the back up due to Hurricane Ian. Ian will keep the usual west to east flow over the nation down to a crawl. 

Credit: CBS4

Keeping a high pressure ridge over the nations mid-section and our current cool and wet pattern stuck over our state thru the middle of next week.

Credit: CBS4

Friday has a good chance for late day showers and thunderstorms.

Credit: CBS4

 Saturday may start out with morning clouds over the Front Range and northeast. 

Credit: CBS4

By afternoon, showers and storms will get going again.

Dave Aguilera
Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 10:04 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

