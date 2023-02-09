Colorado Weather: Cold change with strong wind
Colorado is undergoing a one two punch from Wednesday into Thursday. A small disturbance is pushing across the state ahead of a Wyoming cold front.
The first system will bring light overnight show over Denver and eastern Colorado.
The cold front with the strong winds gusts and light snow pushes in behind by Thursday morning with strong wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph across the region. This will create wind chills at or below zero on Thursday morning.
Snow amounts will be very light with an inch or less over the Denver metro area. And heavier amounts in the mountains.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory in place from Rocky Mountain National Park stretching out to Steamboat Springs and the Flattops. 4 to 8 inches of snow along with 45 to 50 mph wind gusts are expected thru early Thursday morning.
Thursday will be much colder statewide as temps drop into the 30s and 20s for highs.
There will be a few flurries across the plains and snow showers in the mountains Thursday afternoon.
