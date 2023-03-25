Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Chilly weekend with a few bouts of snow

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Cooler weekend behind cold front
Cooler weekend behind cold front 03:34

A chilly weekend is underway! After an overnight cold front Saturday will see cooler temperatures with a mix of clouds and sunshine over the Denver metro area. Early Saturday morning many of us woke up to anywhere from a light dusting to nearly 5 inches for some areas around Brighton northeast of Denver.

At DIA we officially saw 2.2 inches of snow! That puts our monthly total so far at 3.7 inches. Still well below the monthly average. 

There is still a Winter Weather Advisory for Northeastern Colorado thru Saturday afternoon for a few more inches of snow and gusty winds.

The Denver metro area will be mostly sunny with a few clouds still hanging on thru the first half of the day north of Thornton up into Fort Collins and Greeley.

High temperatures will remain on the chilly side for northeastern Colorado in the upper 30s to low 40s. 

There is another chance for snow Sunday night into Monday morning. With a chance for a couple of inches for the morning drive on Monday.

