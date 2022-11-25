Colorado Weather: Black Friday warm-up heading into weekend

DENVER(CBS)- If you are getting out and about on this black Friday things are looking fine for anything outdoors. High pressure ridging between storm systems will bring in a little warming trend expected Today and Tomorrow.

Temps around the Denver metro area should be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Thanksgiving.

Saturday will also be a mild day with a cold front pushing in for Saturday night. This front may deliver a few inches of mountain snow with just a trace amounts around the Denver metro area into Sunday morning.

Monday will be calm with a stronger cold front rolling thru on Tuesday. This will move in during the mid-morning time frame and may deliver a couple of inches to the Mile High City and surrounding suburbs by Tuesday evening.

