Colorado Weather: Black Friday warm-up heading into weekend

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Mild black Friday before mid-weekend cold front
Mild black Friday before mid-weekend cold front 02:57

DENVER(CBS)-  If you are getting out and about on this black Friday things are looking fine for anything outdoors. High pressure ridging between storm systems will bring in a little warming trend expected Today and Tomorrow.

 Temps around the Denver metro area should be about 10 to 15 degrees warmer than Thanksgiving. 

Saturday will also be a mild day with a cold front pushing in for Saturday night. This front may deliver a few inches of mountain snow with just a trace amounts around the Denver metro area into Sunday morning.

Monday will be calm with a stronger cold front rolling thru on Tuesday. This will move in during the mid-morning time frame and may deliver a couple of inches to the Mile High City and surrounding suburbs by Tuesday evening.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 9:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

