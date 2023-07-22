Colorado Weather: Another Summer warming trend begins

Hot temperatures will be ramping up across Colorado for several days

Get ready for a return of the heat to Colorado. A big high pressure ridge has once again strengthened over the southwest bringing in another surge in Summer heat over the Rockies.

This pattern will be bringing in warmer temperatures and drier air. GOES-16 satellite water vapor imagery shows much drier air pushing into the region.

Temperatures across the state will be getting into the 90s and 80s across lower elevations for Saturday with mostly 80s in the mountains.

There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms in the mountains and foothills. There is a slim chance one or two of these high based t-storms may move into the plains. But, the majority of the Front Range and eastern plains will be dry.

Sunday will be even hotter and the start of a hot stretch that will keep on rolling into next week.

Temperatures on Sunday will be pushing above normal for most of the state and staying there thru Thursday of next week.

Monday will see many areas in the 90s and 100s both east and west with 80s to near 90 in the mountains to start the week.

