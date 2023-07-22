Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: Another Summer warming trend begins

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Hot temperatures will be ramping up across Colorado for several days
Get ready for a return of the heat to Colorado. A big high pressure ridge has once again strengthened over the southwest bringing in another surge in Summer heat over the Rockies.  

na-temp-forecast-contour-only2.png
This pattern will be bringing in warmer temperatures and drier air. GOES-16 satellite water vapor imagery shows much drier air pushing into the region.

kcnc-2023.png
Temperatures across the state will be getting into the 90s and 80s across lower elevations for Saturday with mostly 80s in the mountains. 

co-today-highs.png
There is a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms in the mountains and foothills. There is a slim chance one or two of these high based t-storms may move into the plains. But, the majority of the Front Range and eastern plains will be dry.

fr-futurecast-dave.png
co-futurecast-dave.png
Sunday will be even hotter and the start of a hot stretch that will keep on rolling into next week.

na-temp-forecast-contour-only2.png
Temperatures on Sunday will be pushing above normal for most of the state and staying there thru Thursday of next week.

co-tomorrow-highs.png
Monday will see many areas in the 90s and 100s both east and west with 80s to near 90 in the mountains to start the week.

co-day-2-highs.png
Dave Aguilera
First published on July 22, 2023 / 10:40 AM

