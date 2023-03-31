Colorado Weather: Another day with fire danger concerns

For the second day in a row, strong winds and low humidity will team up for another day of high fire danger for the Denver metro area and a large chunk of the eastern plains.

Credit: CBS4

There is a Red Flag Warning in place for this concern running from the Denver area down thru the southeast corner of the state. The warning is from noon thru 7pm Friday. Sustained winds are expected to be in the 30 to 40 mph neighborhood. Wind gusts may peak from 50 to 60 mph across the region.

Credit: CBS4

The Western Slope mountains have a variety of warnings and advisories for snow and wind. The hardest hit will be the Elk and Park mountains around Steamboat down to the Flattops where 4 to 10 inches of snow is possible along with 55 mph winds. Smaller amounts are expected in the central and southwestern mountains. Skies should start clear Friday night into Saturday with warnings ending by late afternoon Friday.

Credit: CBS4

Temperatures will be a bit cooler than Thursday's warmth. We are looking at mostly 50s around the Denver metro area during Friday afternoon.

Credit: CBS4

Statewide highs will be running in the 50s and 60s over the southeast. With 30s and 20s in the mountains.

Credit: CBS4

Drier and warmer air will be moving into the state over the weekend. Unfortunately, wind may still be an issue over the eastern plains. A Fire Weather Watch is in place from Castle Rock and Parker down into southeastern Colorado. Wind gusts may still pop over 50 mph in some of those areas.

Credit: CBS4

The winds will be warming chinook winds. This will kick up highs into the 60s and 70s over eastern areas of the state by Sunday.

Credit: CBS4