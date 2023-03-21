Colorado Weather: Another big storm is coming for the mountains, the metro area could get wet on Wednesday

Snow will quickly return to Colorado's mountains by Tuesday evening and snow will be found across the high country through Wednesday. The vast majority of the moisture with this storm will stay away from Denver and the Front Range but a few light rain or snow showers will be possible during the day on Wednesday.

The first of the snow on Tuesday will be found in the San Juan Mountains where 12-18 inches of snow just fell on Sunday and Monday. Ski areas like Purgatory, Silverton, and Wolf Creek will likely get another 1-3 feet of snow Tuesday and Wednesday. These areas along with Crested Butte farther north are under a Winter Storm Warning through midnight Wednesday night.

CBS

There has been so much snow in the southwest mountains in recent weeks that snowpack has reached 167% compared to normal for the third week in March in the San Juan Mountains. The Gunnison River basin including areas like Crested Butte are also over 150% compared to normal. And with the additional snow coming on Tuesday and Wednesday, those numbers are expected to climb even higher.

CBS

Farther north, the Interstate 70 mountain corridor including Summit County are under a Winter Weather Advisory from 6am until 6pm on Wednesday. The highest snow totals will be west of Vail Pass where up to 14 inches is expected above 9,500 feet. The mountains of Summit County will likely get 4-8 inches. Anyone planning travel along Interstate 70 above Georgetown on Wednesday should be plan on winter driving conditions.

CBS

For the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, nothing more than a few rain or snow showers are expected on Wednesday. No snow accumulation is expected and most of any precipitation that develops in the metro area on Wednesday should be cold rain instead of snow.

CBS

Regardless of precipitation, a cold front will pass over the metro around Noon on Wednesday. The front will kick off cooler weather through the upcoming weekend. High temperatures will drop into the 30s on Sunday and there is a chance for snow along the urban corridor with minor accumulation Saturday night. More mountain snow also looks likely for the high country this weekend.