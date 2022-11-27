Watch CBS News
Colorado Weather: A little snow into Sunday morning

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

DENVER(CBS)-  A weak cold front has pushed into the state with cooler temperatures and a quick burst of snow for some parts of Colorado.

kcnc-weather.png
Credit: CBS4

Snow amounts will be minimal around the Denver metro area with less than half inch mostly on grassy surfaces. A little more expected in and near foothills up into Fort Collins. Where we could pick up a half to an inch in a half of accumulation.

graf-fr-snow-decimal.png
Credit: CBS4

Sunday will clear quickly by mid morning across the Front Range but, will be on the cool side. Monday will be windy and warmer ahead of the next cold front that will swing thru Monday night into Tuesday. 

mild.png
Credit: CBS4

This storm system will have another quick blast of Arctic air and a better chance for snow over northern Colorado.

cold.png
Credit: CBS4

Right now it looks like snow will be likely Tuesday with the potential of 2 to 4 inches around the metro area with 3 to 6 inches in and near the foothills. Depending on the storm track these amounts are subject to change.

day-3.png
Credit: CBS4

More snow will accumulate in the mountains from Monday night into Tuesday with larger amounts expected along with strong, gusty winds.

gfs-state-snow.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on November 26, 2022 / 6:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

