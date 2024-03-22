Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado's warm and dry weather pattern coming to an end soon, snow on the way

By Alex Lehnert

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado weather: Warm start to the weekend before snow moves in
Colorado weather: Warm start to the weekend before snow moves in 02:23

A warm and dry weather pattern that has dominated Colorado's forecast will continue to stay locked in through Saturday, but by Sunday changes move in. High temperatures across the state Friday will remain above average for most of the state, with the Denver metro area and Front Range getting into the low to mid-60s.  

pic-1.png

If you're hoping to make outdoor plans this weekend, Saturday will be the better weather day as temperatures climb into the upper 60s.

pic-2.png

There is a slight chance for some late-day showers by Saturday evening, mainly into Northern Colorado, and the plains as snow falls in the mountains.  

pic-3.png

By Sunday colder air starts to advance in. High temperatures will only be in the 50s, with snow falling in the mountains, and afternoon rain chances increasing for the low country.

pic-4.png

As temperatures dive late Sunday rain will begin to transition into snow, leading to snow falling through the night. By Monday morning we could wake up to some accumulating snowfall, though this storm won't pack near the punch as last week.  

pic-5.png

Snow chances gradually diminish throughout the day Monday, before eventually clearing late Monday into early Tuesday morning. 

Alex Lehnert
alex-lehnert.jpg

First Alert Meteorologist Alex Lehnert provides the weather forecast on CBS Colorado Mornings. Catch her latest First Alert Weather updates CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out her bio.

First published on March 22, 2024 / 9:06 AM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.