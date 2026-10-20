Colorado voters with disabilities entitled to accommodations and assistance on Election Day

Colorado voters with disabilities are entitled to accommodations and assistance on Election Day, according to the group Disability Justice. The group wants to remind voters and poll workers of this before ballots are returned.

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The group maintains that voting booths and ballot boxes should be accessible. Individuals with disabilities can ask for help filling out their ballot.

Employers or union representatives are not allowed to help, but poll workers can assist. Those voters also have additional time to cast their ballot.

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"People are often hesitant to ask for help, and then people are often hesitant to give that help. But sometimes a person does need that support to be able to cast their vote, so it's just a matter of following that voter's intent, making sure that their voice is heard too," said Disability Justice attorney Sara Ridenour.

People with disabilities are entitled to vote alone without family or caregivers present if that is what they prefer.