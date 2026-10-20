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Colorado voters with disabilities entitled to accommodations and assistance on Election Day

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
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Jennifer McRae

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Colorado voters with disabilities are entitled to accommodations and assistance on Election Day, according to the group Disability Justice. The group wants to remind voters and poll workers of this before ballots are returned. 

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CBS

The group maintains that voting booths and ballot boxes should be accessible. Individuals with disabilities can ask for help filling out their ballot. 

Employers or union representatives are not allowed to help, but poll workers can assist. Those voters also have additional time to cast their ballot. 

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CBS

"People are often hesitant to ask for help, and then people are often hesitant to give that help. But sometimes a person does need that support to be able to cast their vote, so it's just a matter of following that voter's intent, making sure that their voice is heard too," said Disability Justice attorney Sara Ridenour.

People with disabilities are entitled to vote alone without family or caregivers present if that is what they prefer. 

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