Colorado voters drop off ballots for Primary Election Day

Voters across Colorado have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to drop off or cast their ballots for Primary Election Day. Candidates for several races will be decided, including governor and secretary of state.

The deadline to mail in ballots has passed. The only way to make sure your ballot is counted is to drop it off or cast your vote in person at a voting center. There are several drop off ballot boxes located in cities across Colorado and you can find locations online.

CBS

So far, more than 783,000 ballots had been returned by Tuesday morning. According to the Colorado Secretary of State's Office, men and women ages 65 and older have accounted for 27% of the ballots, with age groups 18-24 and 25-34 having the fewest ballots returned so far, just 10% combined for both of those age groups.

As of Tuesday morning, 52% of the ballots returned so far have been Democrat, and 35% Republican. The rest of the ballots have been listed as Libertarian, Unity or In Progress.

In Colorado, people can register to vote and cast their ballot on the same day, including Primary Election Day and Election Day.

Some of the most closely watched races in Colorado include the race for governor, between Sen. Michael Bennet and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser on the Democrat side and for Republicans, State Sen. Barb Kirkmeyer, State Rep. Scott Bottoms and Victor Marx.

A ballot drop off box in Denver. CBS

The race for Colorado Attorney General for Democrats includes current Secretary of State Jena Griswold, Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty, consumer protection and workers' rights attorney David Seligman and Deputy Assistant U.S. Attorney General Heather Doshi. On the Republican ballot, the candidates include El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen and David Willson.

The winners of the primary election will appear on the ballot in November.