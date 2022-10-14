Watch CBS News
Colorado voters will begin receiving ballots in the mail next week

County clerks will start sending ballots next week for next month's election in Colorado. They said they are hard at work keeping our elections safe and secure.

Colorado is one of a few states where the FBI is watching for heightened threats against our election workers.

Clerks across the state are continuing to fight misinformation in the face of those threats.

Colorado has more than its fair share of election deniers who have started to export their lies nationally. When election officials stand up to talk back on that, it has increased threats and intimidation against election officials."

Ballots will be sent to all registered voters in Colorado beginning on Monday.

