Colorado voter services and polling centers open on Monday

On Monday, June 22, service and polling centers will open to serve voters across Colorado.

These centers allow voters to return their ballots, vote in person, update their registration information, and ask election officials for assistance.

"County clerks will discuss the extensive procedures in place to ensure every ballot is securely received, verified, processed, and counted," the Colorado County Clerks Association said. "Election teams across Colorado are trained to identify and resolve any discrepancies through established processes designed to protect both election integrity and every eligible voter's ballot. Colorado's county clerks want voters to know that elections are administered by dedicated public servants who work every day to ensure ballots are handled securely, accurately, and transparently."

This includes 137 voter centers across the state. Hours and locations can be found at GoVoteColorado.gov.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said that, beginning on June 23, 437 drop boxes will be available at locations statewide.

She reminded voters that to receive a mailed ballot, they must register to vote and update their voter registration by June 22. She added that voters returning their ballots via the U.S. Postal Service should do so by Monday to ensure the county clerk receives them by 7 p.m. on June 30. Starting on Tuesday, voters should return their ballots to a drop box or voter center.

Colorado voters can sign up to track their ballots using BallotTrax.

Voters can still register and can vote in person until 7 p.m. on election day.