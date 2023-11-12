Veterans Day surprise in Northern Colorado leaves Marshall Fire survivor in tears

Nearly 60 years after he returned from fighting in Vietnam, Ed Sharp stood in the Windsor American Legion and with tears streaming down his face, recalled the men and women who didn't return. He says he is one of the lucky ones.

"It's kind of hard because I don't talk about it," he said.

He was 19 when he joined the Navy and was sent to war. He came back traumatized by what he saw there and ostracized by many here. The only recognition of his sacrifice were the medals he received for exemplary service, medals he kept tucked away with the memories. That is until Dec. 30, 2021, when the Marshall Fire would take everything he owned.

"When I seen that fire and I got back there and see my place was all gone and everything, it reminded me of a war zone," he said.

Ed Sharp CBS

At 80 years old, Sharp again found himself fighting, this time to save the only thing he had left -- his property. His mortgage company tried to foreclose on it because he wasn't living there, as required by his reverse mortgage.

CBS News Colorado did a story with Sharp's daughter-in-law Maggie that caught the attention of Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 2nd Congressional District. He stepped in and changed federal policy, saving Ed's property.

"Just grateful to have been a part of it, to be the vehicle to help them accomplish these changes," said Neguse, who hasn't stopped helping Sharp.

"We remember and we pay tribute to the personal sacrifices made by service members and their families," Neguse said at a Veterans Day event where he and Maggie arranged a surprise for the Vietnam veteran, who had given so much for his country and lost what little he had received in return.

"And so I am honored today to be able to present Ed with replacement medals for the ones that he lost during that fire," Neguse said as Sharp -- who had no idea what was in store when he arrived at the American Legion in Windsor -- was overcome with emotion.

"No I didn't have a clue," he said. "I get emotional, I'm sorry but I do."

Rep. Joe Neguse CBS

In addition to the medals, Neguse gave Sharp a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol and something he says the Vietnam veteran should have received years ago: gratitude, honor and respect.

"We are grateful to you Ed. We are grateful to your family and we are grateful to this incredible community in the greatest state and the greatest country in the history of the world," he said.

As the ceremony wrapped up, someone in the crowd yelled out, "Welcome home Ed!"

It was exactly what the survivor of war and wildfire needed to hear.

"This means a hell of a lot to me," he replied through tears.