Vice President Kamala Harris praises young climate activists in Denver as national leaders

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Colorado for the second time in three months to tout the administration's work in combating climate change.

Her visit may also be a precursor to the 2024 presidential race.

Harris recognized a group of young climate activists in Denver, saying they have set the bar for students across the country.

"I have heard about and been inspired by how the young leaders here have chosen to respond," she said.

The vice president held an event at Northfield High School, where she thanked DPS Students for Climate Action.

As a result of their work, she says, Denver Public Schools became one of the first school districts in the country last year to adopt a climate action plan.

"In the years to come I'm certain that the plan that these leaders drafted and passed will impact hundreds and thousands of students, parents, and educators around our country," Harris said. "People you may never meet. People who may never know your name, but whose lives will be forever changed because of your advocacy. This work and this achievement is a model for young leaders across our nation and that's why I wanted to come here today."

Harris' visit also part of a strategic effort by Democrats to bolster the vice president's image in advance of the 2024 election.

Republicans have made it clear the race will be as much about her as the president.

GOP presidential candidate, Nikki Haley, previewed Republicans attack saying Biden, who is 80 years old, likely won't make it to end of a second term. A vote for him, Haley says, is a vote for Harris.

Biden says Harris hasn't received the credit she deserves.

While in Denver, Harris also touted the administration's record investment to address climate change.

"Well we decided it is time to get in front of this and deal with it and so we have invested $5 billion to put thousands of new electric school buses on the road," she said. "Our administration made an historic investment to remove every lead pipe in our nation and we're on track to see that through. We are also fighting to help protect against extreme weather in part by funding thousands of climate resilience projects."

Harris played a key role getting the president elected in 2020.

In 2024, his re-election may depend on persuading voters she can assume the job if necessary, in addition to being his emissary on key issues among key constituencies.

"We have made good progress together over the past two years but we have more to do. I say to young leaders around our country, we need you to organize. Our nation is counting on you and President Biden and I will be with you... every step of way," she said.