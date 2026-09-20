Colorado UTV rider rescued after falling 250 feet down steep embankment

A UTV rider in Colorado was hospitalized after losing control near a steep embankment and falling about 250 feet.

Around 11:29 p.m., Grand County Search and Rescue says twelve members, along with personnel from Grand County EMS, Union Pacific Railroad, Hot Sulphur Springs Fire and the Grand County Sheriff's Office, responded to an accident in the Hot Sulphur Springs area. They used multiple rope systems to lower crew, equipment, and medical supplies to an injured UTV rider who fell about 250 feet down a steep embankment.

Grand County Search and Rescue

After attending to the injured rider, rescue crews used another rope system to carefully lift the rider and first responders up to the trail. The rider was then medevaced for further medical treatment.

Authorities have not released information on the rider's condition.

Grand County Search and Rescue

GCSAR warned riders to understand their limits and watch their speed on difficult terrain. They also urged riders to remember to wear a helmet and seat belt at all times.