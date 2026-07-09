Colorado umpire Bob McCaslin's time behind the plate makes big impact on young athletes
One of the most recognizable faces in Colorado high school baseball isn't a player or a coach; he's an umpire.
If you're around Colorado youth baseball this summer, there's a good chance that you'll see, and likely hear, Bob McCaslin calling games.
"It's great exercise. It keeps me mentally and physically in shape. I love what I do. I get more admiration than I do at home," jokes McCaslin.
The retired Douglas County educator and former Englewood City Councilman has been calling balls and strikes since 1970.
"I was working at a rec center, and I said, 'Hey, I need a job. I've got a couple of kids,' and they said, 'Well, why don't you try umpiring?'"
The 76-year-old has been right at home ever since.
"I just love seeing the kids smile and have fun. It's the joy of the sport."
Bob has become a fixture in Colorado youth baseball.
"This is my third generation," he says with a smile.
Colorado has slowly seen a resurgence in the number of umpires following a dip during the pandemic. In 2021, the state had just 341 registered umpires. This year, that number jumped to 441.
"It's a tough job, but I just love what I do. I have a passion for it. I love it," says McCaslin.
If you're interested in becoming an official, you can apply here: Become an Official | CHSAANow.com.