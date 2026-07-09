Colorado umpire Bob McCaslin's time behind the plate makes big impact on young athletes

One of the most recognizable faces in Colorado high school baseball isn't a player or a coach; he's an umpire.

If you're around Colorado youth baseball this summer, there's a good chance that you'll see, and likely hear, Bob McCaslin calling games.

Bob McCaslin behind the plate. CBS

"It's great exercise. It keeps me mentally and physically in shape. I love what I do. I get more admiration than I do at home," jokes McCaslin.

The retired Douglas County educator and former Englewood City Councilman has been calling balls and strikes since 1970.

"I was working at a rec center, and I said, 'Hey, I need a job. I've got a couple of kids,' and they said, 'Well, why don't you try umpiring?'"

The 76-year-old has been right at home ever since.

CBS Colorado's Michael Spencer talks with Bob McCaslin. CBS

"I just love seeing the kids smile and have fun. It's the joy of the sport."

Bob has become a fixture in Colorado youth baseball.

"This is my third generation," he says with a smile.

Colorado has slowly seen a resurgence in the number of umpires following a dip during the pandemic. In 2021, the state had just 341 registered umpires. This year, that number jumped to 441.

"It's a tough job, but I just love what I do. I have a passion for it. I love it," says McCaslin.

Bob McCaslin makes a call as an umpire for a youth baseball game. CBS

If you're interested in becoming an official, you can apply here: Become an Official | CHSAANow.com.