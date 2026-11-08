Colorado troopers arrest suspect accused of carjacking good Samaritan

The Colorado State Patrol says troopers have arrested a man accused of carjacking a person who stopped to help him.

According to a Colorado Springs Police Department report, the suspect crashed his vehicle in the eastbound lane of Lake Avenue around 4:50 a.m. When a passing motorist stopped to help him, police say he stole the person's vehicle at gunpoint and drove away.

CSP says the police department notified them that the BMW was stolen and to be on the lookout. Troopers later located the vehicle on Highway 165, east of Colorado City.

Law enforcement says the driver headed to I-25 and sped south before turning north near milepost 65, north of Walsenburg. Deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office responded to assist, and one deputy deployed stop sticks north of Colorado City. Despite the damage, CSP says the suspect continued north until troopers used a Tactical Vehicle Intervention south of Pueblo.

Troopers took the driver into custody, whom they identified as 36-year-old Reggie Clark from Albuquerque, NM. He was booked into the Pueblo County Jail and is facing charges of vehicular eluding and driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license in connection with the pursuit. Additional charges related to the carjacking could be recommended in Colorado Springs.