Colorado treasurer claims tariffs hurting craft beer and wine industries

Colorado Treasurer Dave Young claims tariffs are hurting the craft beer and wine industries across the state. Just last year, Colorado's craft brewing industry brought in $2.5 billion for the economy.

Now the state treasurer's office said that the industry is being impacted by rising costs due to tariffs on necessary materials such as aluminum for cans.

Susumu Yoshioka / Getty Images

They claim the price of making an aluminum can is roughly 40% more expensive this year compared to 2025.

The Colorado and Oregon state treasurers joined industry leaders to discuss the impact of the Trump administration tariffs.

"When federal policy puts additional pressure on one of Colorado's signature industries, particularly an industry made up of small businesses, that is something we need to pay attention to," said Young. "Colorado built a national reputation for craft beer. You cannot build a strong industry on uncertainty. That is exactly what the Trump tariff policy creates."

As manufacturers try to navigate the changes in the business, other countries are taking action. The majority of provinces in Canada have issued a ban on U.S. alcohol products, which has been in effect for more than a year.