Right now, Denver's Union Station is buzzing with activity as crowds of people are preparing to travel this Thanksgiving.

CBS Colorado caught up with travel blogger Juliana Broste there on a recent morning.

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"It's starting to feel like the holidays. And it's that time when we want to spend time with our family and friends, especially those from far away, so people want to travel."

Broste says traveling comes with its challenges and inevitable fees.

"This year has been an unusual year because while there's still demand, things are getting in our way. Obstacles and jet fuel prices, and gas prices."

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There are ways, Broste says, to shave a little off your budget.

"We have a lot of people traveling the Friday before Thanksgiving up until the Monday after, so when you're there trying to save money, look at all of your options. For instance, our train is so fantastic, only $10, so you can get there without having to pay for parking. I also highly recommend relying on your points. Do you have any in your bank account? You can always shop and be flexible."

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Now could also be the time to book that local trip. "We have so many amazing staycations and winter resorts of different price points - maybe you want to spend money because you're not buying the ticket, or maybe you want to go somewhere a little cost-saving so you can just get away, and it doesn't matter if you have to be all fancy pants."