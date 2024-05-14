Watch CBS News
Local News

Colorado ranked No. 3 most dangerous state in the country by U.S. News

By Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

Colorado ranked 3rd most dangerous state according to new rankings
Colorado ranked 3rd most dangerous state according to new rankings 00:26

Colorado comes out as the third most dangerous state in the country in new rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

Boulder, Colorado
Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The report, which was released last week and relied on the latest data from the FBI, factored in both the violent crime rate and property crime rate in each state.

Colorado's violent crime rate, according the the rankings, is 492 per 100,000 people. The property crime rate is 3,148 per 100,000 people. New Mexico and Louisiana were the only states that the publication determined were more dangerous.

The authors of the rankings noted that the FBI says the following factors can all play a role when determining the amount and type of crime in different areas:

- population density
- economic conditions
- climate
- family cohesiveness

New Hampshire was ranked as the safest state in the country.

While the crime rate in Colorado is a knock against the Centennial State, according to the rankings, overall Colorado was listed by U.S. News & World Report as the 16th best state.

Jesse Sarles

Jesse Sarles manages the content and operations for CBSColorado.com. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.

First published on May 14, 2024 / 12:49 PM MDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.