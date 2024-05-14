Colorado ranked No. 3 most dangerous state in the country by U.S. News

Colorado ranked 3rd most dangerous state according to new rankings

Colorado comes out as the third most dangerous state in the country in new rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The report, which was released last week and relied on the latest data from the FBI, factored in both the violent crime rate and property crime rate in each state.

Colorado's violent crime rate, according the the rankings, is 492 per 100,000 people. The property crime rate is 3,148 per 100,000 people. New Mexico and Louisiana were the only states that the publication determined were more dangerous.

The authors of the rankings noted that the FBI says the following factors can all play a role when determining the amount and type of crime in different areas:

- population density

- economic conditions

- climate

- family cohesiveness

New Hampshire was ranked as the safest state in the country.

While the crime rate in Colorado is a knock against the Centennial State, according to the rankings, overall Colorado was listed by U.S. News & World Report as the 16th best state.