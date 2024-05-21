Colorado Springs named the 3rd best place to live in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report

Officials in Colorado Springs are "feeling good" about their city being named the third best place to live in the country in new rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

They posted a video on social media on Tuesday bragging about their high rank and featuring the song "Feeling Good" by Michael Bublé.

Sean Pavone/Getty Images

U.S. News analyzes the economic conditions and quality of life in 150 larger U.S. cities for its annual rankings. The media outlet also asks residents in those cities about what they think of the weather, job market, affordability and dining options, among other criteria.

Erika Giovanetti, U.S. News & World Report's loans expert, told CBS MoneyWatch that Colorado Springs received high marks in the areas of job market and housing costs.

Seth Boster of U.S. News & World Report wrote that Colorado Springs "blends colorful nature with rugged history and metropolitan spoils." He called the downtown area "easily navigated" and the southern part of the city "elegant and rustic" thanks to attractions like The Broadmoor. The northern and eastern parts of the city were described as having "booming suburbs."

The high rank is nothing new for Colorado's second-largest city.

"This marks the seventh consecutive year that Colorado Springs has ranked inside the top 10 Best Places to Live. And, this year, we are the top ranked Colorado city and one of only two to place in the top 10," city officials wrote in a Facebook post.

In the comments section of that Facebook post, the news drew some alternating opinions.

"I would agree with the exception of cost of homes and rentals. Affordable housing virtually doesn't exist. There are working families living in hotels and on the streets because they can't afford to rent, take care of their kids and eat. There's a large homeless problem here, but that's pretty much every where and not exclusive to Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs is like an exclusive country club - great if you're a member of the club," Khaleef Williams wrote.

"Moved away one year ago and we do miss it and think we will come back," Michelle Scott wrote.

"I think I would fight to take us off this list if I were mayor. It's growing way too fast for us to keep up," Tiffany Hall Maksimowicz wrote.

Boster praised Colorado Springs for its nearby (and in-city) outdoor opportunities as well as its attractions like the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Pikes Peak Cog Railway, Ent Center for the Arts and the Garden of the Gods. He also singled out the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, which "displays galleries and hosts live theatre productions by local performers" and Weidner Field, home to the Colorado Switchbacks FC professional soccer team.

The only cities ranked higher than Colorado Springs were Naples, Florida at number 1 and Boise, Idaho in second place. Boulder was the only other Colorado city in the top 10, which was ranked 10th. Denver was ranked at number 40.

One factor which negatively affected the cities in the Centennial State was its high crime rate. Earlier this month U.S. News and World Report recently ranked Colorado as the third most dangerous state in the country.